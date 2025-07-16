Family-owned Shop ‘n Save in Penn Hills to close after more than 3 decades in business

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Shop ‘n Save in Penn Hills has been family-owned and operated for the last 34 years.

The Hartley family says it’s been an honor to serve the community, but economic challenges have pushed them to close the store.

Penn Hills natives are reflecting on how this property on Universal Road has changed over the years, going from a field to a family-owned Shop ‘n Save.

“I’ve just loved this store, the prices are great, the employees are wonderful. I’m just nine tenths of a mile from it, and it’s just been so handy,“ Connie Beatty said.

On Tuesday, the Hartley family posted a message on social media telling customers about its closing.

“After careful consideration and many efforts to keep the store going, we’ve made the difficult decision to begin the process of closing this location due to economic challenges. This was not an easy choice, and it comes with deep appreciation for the community that has supported us for so long,” the post says.

Beatty says the store has been a staple in the area.

“It’s just been so great for this part of the community, for Penn Hills and Plum is right here too, the border, so that’s been helpful to all those people,” she said.

Customers say they’ve always enjoyed shopping here.

“I like coming in, talking to people, getting to know people. ‘Hi, how’s your day going’ type of deal. It’s very sad. I didn’t know this one was family owned,” Keith Knappenberger said.

The Hartleys say they’re in the process of connecting with other Shop ‘n Save owners to find other job opportunities for their employees. A representative for the Hartley family says there isn’t a definitive date on when the Penn Hills location will close, as it’s dependent on inventory.

The store will start its liquidation sale on Thursday and says, for now, it’ll operate under regular business hours.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group