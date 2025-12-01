Family travels to Pittsburgh for Steelers game, fulfilling husband’s dying wish

PITTSBURGH — Sunday’s Steelers game did not turn out the way most fans hoped, but for one family, it was unforgettable, as they fulfilled a man’s dying wish.

Debbie Gerringer and her family traveled from Danville just to be in town for the game.

Her husband, Artie, died from cancer in June, but not before Artie’s brother promised he’d bring Debbie to Pittsburgh for a Steelers game.

They drove out Sunday morning, along with Debbie and Artie’s three kids and their spouses.

“I like the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he wanted all of us to come and enjoy a Steelers game,” Debbie said.

Debbie and her family didn’t have tickets to the game, but they were around the stadium and did some sightseeing.

She’s a lifelong Steelers fan, but it was her first time being in town for a game.

