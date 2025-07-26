Famous Footwear, Pressley Ridge host back-to-school shopping event for children in foster care

CRANBERRY, Pa. — More than 50 children ages 5-18 got the chance to get back-to-school shopping done Saturday at the Famous Footwear in Cranberry Commons.

The event was organized by the Ticket to Dream Foundation, Pressley Ridge and Famous Footwear to ensure that those children get new shoes.

Everyone got a new pair of shoes, a pack of socks and an Adidas backpack filled with school supplies. They also got a private shopping experience at Famous Footwear.

Organizers said that events like this are important to bring confidence, excitement and support to children and teens in foster care.

To learn more about Pressley Ridge and how you can make a difference, click or tap here .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group