Fast Play ticket worth $555K sold at Allegheny County grocery store

SHALER, Pa. — Another top-prize winning Fast Play ticket was just sold to someone in the Pittsburgh region.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $555,970 winning Money Power Progressive game was sold at the Shop ‘n Save on Babcock Boulevard in Shaler Township on Saturday. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Money Power Progressive is a $20 ticket with progressive top prizes starting at $350,000.

The lucky winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

Another top-prize winning Fast Play ticket was sold last week in Westmoreland County.

