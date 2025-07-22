Local

Fatal crash closes part of Route 40 in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff
NORTH BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fatal crash has closed part of Route 40 in Washington County.

Washington County 911 officials confirm one person died in the crash, and another is being flown to a hospital.

Dispatchers say that a portion of Route 40 in North Bethlehem Township is currently closed due to the crash.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw two vehicles that appeared to be burned and have severe damage.

