Father, 2 kids killed in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A father and two of his kids were killed in a crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County over the weekend.

A tractor-trailer hit a Honda Accord around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. All three of the victims were in the Honda.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports the victims were identified as Donnell Hickson, 43, of Baldwin, New York, Decir Hickson, 18, of Pittsburgh, and Donnell’s 11-year-old daughter, also of Baldwin, New York.

It’s not clear if the driver of the tractor-trailer was hurt in the crash.

