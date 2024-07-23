Local

Father, 2 kids killed in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Police line at night

Father, 2 kids killed in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A father and two of his kids were killed in a crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County over the weekend.

A tractor-trailer hit a Honda Accord around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. All three of the victims were in the Honda.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports the victims were identified as Donnell Hickson, 43, of Baldwin, New York, Decir Hickson, 18, of Pittsburgh, and Donnell’s 11-year-old daughter, also of Baldwin, New York.

It’s not clear if the driver of the tractor-trailer was hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman, 24, killed in crash along Route 819 in Westmoreland county
  • Man shot, killed by police officer in Forest Hills identified
  • Lawsuits allege child sexual abuse of nearly 100 victims at local juvenile detention centers
  • VIDEO: Could Gov. Josh Shapiro become VP nominee under Kamala Harris?
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read