Father of man accused of impersonating Pittsburgh police officer charged with fraud in Unity Twp.

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Maryland man is accused of fraudulently booking hotel stays in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Troopers said Patrick Rooney, 47, was using a credit card that belonged to Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority, of Virginia, to pay for hotel rooms in Unity Township.

The investigation into Patrick Rooney followed the arrest of his son, Thomas Rooney, who state troopers said tried to impersonate a Pittsburgh Police officer last month.

Rooney booked two rooms for seven days at Springhill Suites before he and his son encountered a state trooper.

Patrick Rooney said he and Thomas were selling gravel on Crows Nest Road in Hempfield Township when he was interviewed by police.

Both Patrick and Thomas Rooney were denied bail.

