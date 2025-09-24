Fayette County animal control officer accused of shooting 2 dogs facing criminal charges

MASONTOWN, Pa. — Two family dogs are dead, and now an animal control officer is facing felony charges.

Roxy and Luna escaped from their leashes earlier this month in Masontown, Fayette County. Their owner, Lara Mickey, says the dogs were “loved beyond measure,” and they searched to bring them home.

Instead, investigators say animal control officer Sam Vargas took the dogs to his home and 24 hours later, shot them both in the head.

“Even if you don’t have a microchip, they should be held for 48 hours at a proper kennel,” Mickey said. “So the owner has a chance to try and find them, like we were.”

According to the Fayette County District Attorney, Vargas is a contracted officer for several boroughs and townships, but he is not licensed as a kennel operator. By law, investigators say he should have transported the dogs to a licensed facility, where they would have been held for two days.

Instead, police say Vargas claimed one of the dogs “snapped” at him, though he had no visible injuries. Witnesses told investigators he admitted saying, “Well, f--- this then” before shooting the dogs.

“I don’t understand how you can do that to someone and throw away a life so easily,” said Lamar Thompson, Lara’s son.

Vargas is now charged with felony cruelty to animals. Police say witnesses who called animal control said the dogs were not aggressive and appeared to be well taken care of.

The family says they are devastated and demanding accountability.

“I want him in jail where he belongs,” said Thompson. “I don’t want to see another animal hurt by this man.”

