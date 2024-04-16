Fayette County DA determined to solve murder of 83-year-old man

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police crime scene tape was still up at a remote spot two days after troopers found a man’s white Cadillac with his body inside.

The disturbing discovery was made at a pull-off spot along Riffle Hollow Road in German Township on Saturday, April 13.

State police said Anthony Dicenzo Sr., 83, was shot to death inside his car several hours after he was reported missing.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele describes it as a cold-blooded killing.

“This was very unexpected by his family,” Aubele said. “It’s a terrible act that happened to Mr. Dicenzo.”

The DA was at the crime scene Saturday. He said it gives prosecutors a better idea of what might have led up to the shooting and how to argue their case in court.

“It helps us as prosecutors gain a better understanding of what actually is going on on the ground and being able to see it ourselves,” said Aubele. “It means a lot when we get down the road in court.”

While there are no suspects at this point, Aubele said investigators are looking into the possibility that Dicenzo and the shooter knew each other.

“We will be checking camera footage from miles around the area,” he said. “We will be looking for any forensic evidence. We will process the car. We will talk to numerous family members, friends.”

Police said Dicenzo left his Brownsville home on Friday to look at real estate properties and didn’t come back.

Aubele said he was a landlord who owned several rental properties and was well-known in his community.

“I know that Mr. Dicenzo was a father, a grandfather and great-grandfather, and I know that he was beloved by his community,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get justice for Mr. Dicenzo’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for any tips leading to an arrest.

