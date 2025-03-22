Fayette County man arrested for prostitution in East Palestine during undercover operation

EAST PALESTINE — A Fayette County man is facing prostitution charges in Ohio after he was arrested in a sting operation.

According to our partners at WFMJ, David Lynn, 55, of Smock was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said he responded to an undercover ad posted on a website known for prostitution and set up what he thought would be a meeting between two women where he would pay them $250 for sexual activity.

Undercover officers took him into custody when he went to the agreed-upon location in East Palestine. He allegedly had the phone used to set up the meeting and $250 in cash with him.

Lynn pleaded “not guilty” to the charges and is being held at the Columbiana County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group