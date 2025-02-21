Fayette County police bust ‘large-scale’ drug operation; 2 men charged

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after police busted a “large-scale” drug operation in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele the Connellsville Police Department, detectives and the Fayette County Drug Task Force made the first bust while serving an arrest warrant in Connelsville.

They found over 300 grams of suspected cocaine and 1,100 stamp bags of suspected heroin, fentanyl and Xyzaline. Nine guns with ammunition and over $7,000 in cash were also seized.

Officers charged Edward Emil Shelton, 55, in that incident.

66 grams of suspect fentanyl were seized during a separate traffic stop in Point Marion. Robert Michael Stratton, 40, faces charges in that situation.

Stratton and Shelton are both being held at the Fayette County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group