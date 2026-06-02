Fayette County

Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Belle Vernon

By WPXI.com News Staff
All customers under boil water notice in Municipal Authority of the Township of Robinson Cooking pot on the fire with boiling water (mattiaath - stock.adobe.com)
By WPXI.com News Staff

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for all customers of the municipal authority of Belle Vernon.

The Belle Vernon Municipal Authority said the advisory was issued because of repairs to its reservoir, which could have caused contamination.

The system has been flushed and tested.

Out of an abundance of caution, customers are asked to boil water until two consecutive days of tests come back clear.

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