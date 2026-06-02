Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Belle Vernon

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for all customers of the municipal authority of Belle Vernon.

The Belle Vernon Municipal Authority said the advisory was issued because of repairs to its reservoir, which could have caused contamination.

The system has been flushed and tested.

Out of an abundance of caution, customers are asked to boil water until two consecutive days of tests come back clear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group