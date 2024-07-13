FBI renews call for information about unsolved 1994 murder of Rochester teen

The FBI is renewing its call for help from the public in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a Pittsburgh-area teenager as the 30th anniversary of her disappearance approaches.

Sarah Boehm, of Rochester Township, was 14 when her parents reported her missing to Beaver County law enforcement on July 14, 1994. Her remains were found “off the beaten path” in the woods of the Berlin Reservoir, which is located in an Ohio state park around two hours from Sarah’s home, on November 4, 1994. The badly decomposed remains weren’t identified as Sarah until 2003.

The FBI wants to learn how Sarah ended up murdered in Ohio. A video about Sarah’s case by the FBI states that investigators don’t know whether she was killed in Pennsylvania and driven to Ohio or taken to Ohio and killed there before her body was left in the park.

The agency also thinks her case could be tied to the 1994 murder of an Ohio teen.

According to the FBI, Kathryn Menendez, 17, from Portage County, Ohio, went missing on August 25, 1994. Her nude body was found several days later on an oil road near the Berlin Reservoir — about a half mile away from where Sarah’s remains were found in the same park. Authorities determined Kathryn had been strangled to death.

The FBI is looking for information regarding Karthryn’s murder.

“I don’t believe that whoever did this has kept this to themselves all these years. I think just pure human nature—people talk. And if someone has spoken to someone and that person knows anything, I implore them to call the FBI,” Special Agent Thomas Carter said in the video about Sarah’s case.

The FBI says it’s working closely with local law enforcement in Ohio and Beaver County while investigating the two deaths.

Anyone with information about what happened to Sarah or Kathryn should call their local police department, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit an online tip.

