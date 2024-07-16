FBI visits gun store in Bethel Park, finishes search of suspected Trump rally gunman’s home

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The FBI says agents are done searching Thomas Crooks’ home in Bethel Park and his car — but still there remains a law enforcement presence in this neighborhood.

We’re told more than a dozen guns and a suspicious device were removed from this home.

>> Alleged Trump shooter spotted by law enforcement nearly 30 minutes before shots fired, sources say

The owner of Allegheny Arms and Gun Works in Bethel Park tells Channel 11 FBI agents came to the store on Sunday — the day after 20-year-old Bethel Park resident Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

He would not confirm or deny if Crooks bought ammo from the shop — but Channel 11 has learned Crooks purchased ammo hours before taking aim at Trump.

A statement from Allegheny Arms reads in part: “As a responsible member of our community it is our prerogative to cooperate with law enforcement in every way. … Out of respect for the ongoing investigation and that of those affected we will not make any further statements.”

Federal investigators have been in and out of the Crooks home over the last few days.

The FBI says it has received hundreds of digital media tips like photos and videos from Saturday.

Agents are still looking through all of those as well as Crooks’ electronic devices.

