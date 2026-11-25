PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It’s been a wicked stretch for the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-14-2), and there is no shortage of trade rumors swirling as the hopes of a repeat surprise playoff performance have been trounced by a run of losses and bad hockey. However, an uptick in the quality of their play as young players join the lineup provides some optimism in the annual pre-Thanksgiving game Wednesday as they host the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m., and Mr. Jeff Jimerson sings the correct words to both national anthems.

The Penguins played a markedly better game Sunday against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. In fact, the Penguins outplayed Dallas for most of the game, but one line change and one missed coverage at center ice became one goal.

Calgary is 3-5-2 over its last 10 games and has lost three straight.

The Penguins injury updates could juggle the lines Wednesday.

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