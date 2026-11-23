Federated Hermes is looking to restructure its London-based subsidiary, a regulatory filing revealed.

Changes under consideration include relocating as many as 200 jobs to the U.S. as the international investment firm aims to enhance the ability of the business, Federated Hermes Ltd., to grow while also reducing its operating costs.

Federated Hermes is contemplating changes to staff levels at FHL based on redundancy. It has initiated a consultation process that proposes approximately 200 positions at the subsidiary will be eliminated or transferred to the United States, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company anticipates that the proposed restructuring will be completed by the end of 2027, resulting in an approximate $30 million pre-tax reduction, primarily in annual compensation and related expenses. It expects to incur total pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $15 million, with approximately $7 million expected to be incurred in 2026 and $8 million in 2027, which would chiefly be attributable to employee termination benefits.

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