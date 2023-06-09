Fern Hollow Bridge to close for 4 weeks starting Monday

PITTSBURGH — The Fern Hollow Bridge will fully close for a month for remaining work.

Starting Monday, June 12 through July 7, PennDOT will complete remaining bridge work like milling and paving.

City crews will work on improvements just off the bridge during this time.

A detour will be available via South Dallas Avenue, Penn Avenue and South Braddock Avenue.

