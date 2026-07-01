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Ferris wheel rides in Pittsburgh will kick off city’s Fourth of July celebration

By WPXI.com News Staff
Ferris wheel rides in Pittsburgh will kick off city’s Fourth of July celebration The Ferris wheel opens July 1 and will be available to ride through July 5. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — There are a few more days until the United States celebrates its 250th birthday on the Fourth of July, but the celebration here in Pittsburgh is starting early with a Ferris wheel on the North Shore.

Channel 11 got a look at the “Piatt Companies Salute to Service Wheel” on Tuesday.

The Ferris wheel opens July 1 and will be available to ride through July 5.

It is located on Art Rooney Avenue.

Tickets are available for purchase.

Click here if you would like to purchase a ticket.

Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Leadership Program.

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