Ferris wheel rides in Pittsburgh will kick off city’s Fourth of July celebration

PITTSBURGH — There are a few more days until the United States celebrates its 250th birthday on the Fourth of July, but the celebration here in Pittsburgh is starting early with a Ferris wheel on the North Shore.

Channel 11 got a look at the “Piatt Companies Salute to Service Wheel” on Tuesday.

The Ferris wheel opens July 1 and will be available to ride through July 5.

It is located on Art Rooney Avenue.

Tickets are available for purchase.

Click here if you would like to purchase a ticket.

Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Leadership Program.

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