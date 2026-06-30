Man, 93, charged with hitting, killing motorcyclist in Washington County

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 93-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a crash that left a motorcyclist dead last year.

Charges were filed against William Erwin Johnston of Wellsburg, W.Va., on Wednesday. He faces homicide by vehicle among other traffic violations.

Police say Johnston was behind the wheel of a Lexus SUV that crashed into 67-year-old John Charles Dinsmore’s motorcycle on Oct. 6. Dinsmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man dead after SUV crosses center line, hits motorcycle in Cecil Township

The crash happened on the 3800 block of Millers Run Road in Cecil Township.

According to court documents, officers spoke with Johnston at the scene. He told police he was traveling westbound on Millers Run Road when the “front end of his car came up” and he thought he “was going to flip over.” Johnston also said he was wearing glasses and could not see any vehicles in his way.

Police said a witness at the scene said he had been traveling behind Johnston in the westbound lane. The witness said Johnston was swerving slightly and then suddenly turned left, into the oncoming lane, crashing into the motorcycle.

Investigators believe the SUV went over Dinsmore before coming to a stop.

A Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) report corroborated this story.

The CARS unit said Johnston crossed the double yellow line to cause the crash.

Johnston is scheduled to appear in court in August.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group