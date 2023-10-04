Festival of Combustion highlights region’s steelmaking history through hands-on event

PITTSBURGH — An exciting, fiery and interactive event is coming to a historic Pittsburgh landmark.

Rivers of Steel is hosting the Festival of Combustion Saturday at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark from 1-9 p.m. Organizers expect up to 3,000 people to turn out to the interactive celebration of industrial arts and American crafts that highlights the region’s iron and steelmaking heritage.

Thee event features multiple trades — like hot iron pours, glassblowing, welding and pottery, and shows off the beauty of flame through performances, art and fireworks. It’s also hands-on for children and adults, with demonstrations and experiences throughout the entire day and evening.

In addition to the exciting attractions, there will be food trucks, a beer tent, a marketplace, whiskey tasting, tours, tattoos and more.

