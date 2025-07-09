Final beam for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport terminal expansion project hoisted into place

LATROBE, Pa. — It was a big day for the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.

Airport officials and local leaders on Tuesday signed their names on the final beam before it was placed on the expanded terminal.

The $22 million project will more than double the airport’s capacity. Construction was delayed earlier in the year, when a steel delivery was pushed back.

“This isn’t something that just happened in the past two to three years; we’ve been working 10 years on the funding on this operation. And it’s fully funded, so we’re really happy about that,” said Gabe Monzo, the executive director for the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.

The entire expansion project isn’t expected to be completed until sometime next year or early 2027.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group