Fire breaks out in laundry room at Washington County Jail

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A fire broke out in the Washington County Jail’s laundry room on Monday.

The fire occurred around 10 p.m., according to Washington County Commissioner Electra Janis.

A number of dryer units were involved, but the fire was contained to the laundry room, Janis said.

No injuries were reported.

The county will have to temporarily outsource laundry services because of the fire and water damage, Janis said.

