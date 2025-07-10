Fire breaks out at motorcycle club in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A fire broke out at a motorcycle club in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Thursday morning.
Crews responded to the Sin City club on Brushton Avenue just after 4:30 a.m.
Heavy smoke was billowing from the building when our photographer arrived on scene.
Dispatchers said at least one person was taken to a hospital.
We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials for more information.
