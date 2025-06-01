Fire causes Sharpsburg VFW to close temporarily

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — The Sharpsburg VFW will be closed until further notice after a fire broke out inside.

Southern Allegheny Valley Emergency Services said bells began going off inside the building on the 1000 block of Main Street at 5:38 a.m. on Sunday.

After getting inside, firefighters saw flames coming from the bar.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the VFW said it will be closed until further notice.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group