Local

Fire causes Sharpsburg VFW to close temporarily

By WPXI.com News Staff
Fire causes Sharpsburg VFW to close temporarily The Sharpsburg VFW will be closed until further notice after a fire broke out inside. (Chief 102 M. Daniher and Asst. 102-2 G. Marsico/Chief 102 M. Daniher and Asst. 102-2 G. Marsico)
By WPXI.com News Staff

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — The Sharpsburg VFW will be closed until further notice after a fire broke out inside.

Southern Allegheny Valley Emergency Services said bells began going off inside the building on the 1000 block of Main Street at 5:38 a.m. on Sunday.

After getting inside, firefighters saw flames coming from the bar.

The fire was quickly extinguished but the VFW said it will be closed until further notice.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

                                                  

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read