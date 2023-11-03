Fire crews called to Hampton High School

Fire crews have been called to Hampton High School this morning.

Allegheny County 911 confirms fire activity at the school, located at 2929 McCully Road. It was called in just before 5 a.m.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is at the scene. She noticed fans outside the school, and it appears as though the building is being ventilated.

Police and EMS were also called to the school.

Students had the day off today due to a scheduled professional development day.

