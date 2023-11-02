Several Allegheny County mansions targeted in weekend burglaries

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Fox Chapel police are working with different agencies after several mansions in the area were targeted and burglarized over the weekend.

Police are warning families to be extra vigilant, and some neighbors are on edge after the burglaries.

“It’s sad, it bums us out to hear this,” said Drew Marko, who lives in the area.

Last Friday night around 7 p.m., a home in Sewickley Heights was broken into near Hillside Drive.

Police Chief JJ Harrison says the alarm system was set off and officers got to the home within two minutes but found no one.

That same night— Northern Regional Police Chief John Sicilia said a home was burglarized in Marshall Township. Police said it’s a similar M.O. each time. Some residents are concerned.

On Saturday night— a home was hit along Nantucket Drive in Fox Chapel. Chief Michael Stevens says the thieves did get away with items there. He said an outside organized criminal group may be responsible.

Allegheny County police say they are investigating another home burglary in Fox Chapel along Westmoreland Farm Lane that also happened on Saturday.

Right now — several agencies are working together to investigate and determine whether the burglaries are connected.

At this time — police would not say whether anyone was home during these burglaries.

Police say any neighbors who see any suspicious activity should call their local police department.

