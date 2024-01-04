Fire crews respond to blaze at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg maintenance building

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The maintenance building at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg caught fire overnight.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the fire started before 1 a.m. It was reported to be under control at around 1:18 a.m.

Pitt Greensburg police told Channel 11 that no one was hurt in the blaze and they can’t comment any further.

Channel 11 reached out to the university’s public relations team for more information and are waiting to hear back.

