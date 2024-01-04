Local

Fire crews respond to blaze at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg maintenance building

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Fire crews respond to blaze at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg maintenance building Fire crews respond to blaze at University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg maintenance building

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The maintenance building at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg caught fire overnight.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the fire started before 1 a.m. It was reported to be under control at around 1:18 a.m.

Pitt Greensburg police told Channel 11 that no one was hurt in the blaze and they can’t comment any further.

Channel 11 reached out to the university’s public relations team for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Officer shot multiple times in Monroeville; suspect in custody
  • ‘Code Blue’ in effect for Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh starting Thursday night
  • PHOTOS: Officer-involved shooting in Monroeville prompts major police response
  • VIDEO: Hundreds gather to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read