Fire damages home in Washington County, 1 woman injured

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after a house fire in Washington County.

Flames broke out around 3 a.m. at a two-story house on Lemon Hill Road in Morris Township, Washington County dispatchers say.

Part of the roof of the house appears to have collapsed.

The condition of the injured woman is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group