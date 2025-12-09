Fire damages home in Washington County; cold temperatures created challenge for firefighters

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 400 block of Thompsonville Road in Peters Township around 3:30 a.m.

Peters Township Fire Chief Michael McLaughlin said there was an older man inside the home who was dealing with a previous medical issue. He made the call to 911 and got out safely.

It took crews around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

“The cold has been a challenge, but we have that every year, so it’s something that our crews are used to,” McLaughlin said.

Right now, it’s too early to determine how the fire started, but McLaughlin said that most of the flames were in the front of the home on the first floor and rose to the second.

With the cold temperatures, the chief is asking everyone to stay safe, especially during the winter months, and to check on loved ones.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group