Fire damages house in North Sewickley Township

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a house in Beaver County Saturday night.

Emergency dispatchers said crews were called to the 400 block of Stuber Road for a house fire in North Sewickley Township.

Parts of the house’s siding were charred and several windows were blown out.

Three different fire departments were at the scene including firefighters from Beaver Falls, North Sewickley Township and Ellwood City.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 11 has reached out to the North Sewickley Fire Department for more details and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

