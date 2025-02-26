Fire damages house in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 5400 block of Bower Avenue at 10:25 a.m.

Firefighters called for more help by raising the response to two alarms.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

