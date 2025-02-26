Local

Fire damages house in Penn Hills

By WPXI.com News Staff
Fire damages house in Penn Hills Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 5400 block of Bower Avenue at 10:25 a.m. (WPXI/WPXI)
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 5400 block of Bower Avenue at 10:25 a.m.

Firefighters called for more help by raising the response to two alarms.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

