Fire damages house in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Penn Hills.
Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 5400 block of Bower Avenue at 10:25 a.m.
Firefighters called for more help by raising the response to two alarms.
No injuries were reported.
Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group