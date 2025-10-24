Fire damages house in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Windgap neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 3800 block of Windgap Avenue at 9:16 p.m. on Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

Part of the porch on the house was charred and destroyed.

The roof of the home also sustained damage.

Firefighters are focusing on the top floor of the house, mostly.

The fire appears to be under control at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

