Fire destroyed home in Washington County neighborhood

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A house in Washington County was destroyed in a fire on Monday.

Washington County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS were called to the 200 block of East Grant Street in Houston around 9:45 a.m.

Photos sent to Channel 11 show smoke billowing from the home and flames coming out the side of the structure.

A Channel 11 photographer arrived on scene after the blaze was put out, and saw significant fire damage throughout the home’s exterior.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

Two residents tell us they were asleep upstairs when the fire broke out. They were not hurt, nor were any first responders.

