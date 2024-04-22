WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A house in Washington County was destroyed in a fire on Monday.

Washington County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS were called to the 200 block of East Grant Street in Houston around 9:45 a.m.

PHOTOS: Fire destroyed home in Washington County neighborhood

Photos sent to Channel 11 show smoke billowing from the home and flames coming out the side of the structure.

A Channel 11 photographer arrived on scene after the blaze was put out, and saw significant fire damage throughout the home’s exterior.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

Two residents tell us they were asleep upstairs when the fire broke out. They were not hurt, nor were any first responders.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group