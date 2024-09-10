Local

Fire destroys garage, damages 3 other strucutres in Oakmont

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

OAKMONT, Pa. — A detached garage in Oakmont was seriously damaged in a fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just before noon.

Our crew on scene saw that the garage had substantial fire damage throughout the structure. A video shared with Channel 11 shows that heavy flames and thick smoke were pouring out of the garage at one point.

The siding of two nearby detached garages and a home were damaged by the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remains under investigation by the fire marshal.

