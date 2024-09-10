Fire destroys garage, damages 3 other strucutres in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — A detached garage in Oakmont was seriously damaged in a fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue just before noon.

Our crew on scene saw that the garage had substantial fire damage throughout the structure. A video shared with Channel 11 shows that heavy flames and thick smoke were pouring out of the garage at one point.

Pennsylvania Avenue garage fire

The siding of two nearby detached garages and a home were damaged by the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remains under investigation by the fire marshal.

