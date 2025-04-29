Local

Fire destroys mobile home, damages 2 others in Fayette County

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Mobile Home Fire A fire destroyed a mobile home and damaged two others in South Connellsville, Fayette County.
SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home and damaged two others in Fayette County.

Emergency dispatchers said the call for the fire in the 2100 block of South Pittsburgh Street in South Connellsville came in around 4:30 a.m.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross was called to assist four adults and a pet.

Right now, it’s unknown what caused the fire.

