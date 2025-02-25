Fire destroys townhome, damages another in Murrysville

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A townhome was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning in Westmoreland County.

Firefighters were called to Manorfield Circle around 2:19 a.m. When they arrived, there was heavy fire in the garage and first floor.

White Valley Volunteer Fire Chief John Bohinc told Channel 11 that one townhome is a total loss and another has smoke damage.

Westmoreland emergency dispatchers said one person was treated at the scene by medics.

