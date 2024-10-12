Fire destroys Wilkins Township home overnight

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Wilkins Township home was destroyed in an overnight fire.

The fire broke out in a home on Greensburg Pike near Dorothy Street after 2 a.m.

Photos shared by the Wilkins Township Volunteer Fire Company show the home was fully engulfed in flames at one point.

Our photographer on scene saw that the building had partially collapsed. The flames also melted the siding of a nearby home.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell us no one was hurt.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is on scene. There’s no word on a cause for the fire at this time.

