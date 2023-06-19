Local

Fire heavily damages home in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS — A home in Pleasant Hills was heavily damaged by a fire.

The Whitehall Fire Company said firefighters were called to Cavan Drive for the fire at around 4:28 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire was later raised to two alarms.

There were no reported injuries.

The Allegheny County Fire Marhsall is working to learn what caused the fire.

