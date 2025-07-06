Fire at Lawrence County asphalt factory mainly contained to transfer pump

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Several crews responded to a fire at an asphalt factory in Lawrence County on Sunday.

NBC News affiliate WFMJ reports that firefighters were called to the plant on Elliot Mills Road around 11 a.m. for a fire that was largely contained to a transfer pump used to move asphalt sealant from tank to tank.

The fire chief said the fire was possibly electrical in nature.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

