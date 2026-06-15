Fire leaves home scorched in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A fire left a home scorched in Lawrence County on Monday.
New Castle firefighters said flames broke out at a house on East Washington Street at 12:42 p.m.
When crews arrived, fire and smoke were coming from the house.
After firefighters extinguished the flames, a large portion of the front of the house was left blackened and damaged.
No injuries were reported.
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