NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A fire left a home scorched in Lawrence County on Monday.

New Castle firefighters said flames broke out at a house on East Washington Street at 12:42 p.m.

When crews arrived, fire and smoke were coming from the house.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, a large portion of the front of the house was left blackened and damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Fire leaves home scorched in Lawrence County A fire left a home scorched in Lawrence County on Monday. (New Castle Firefighters Local 160/New Castle Firefighters Local 160)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group