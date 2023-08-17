Fire marshal considers Plum house explosion accidental, DA says

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — The Allegheny County District Attorney tells Channel 11 News that officials currently consider the deadly explosion in Plum Borough to be accidental.

Related Coverage >> Plum House Explosion: What we’ve learned about the 6 victims, the legacies left behind

Channel 11 spoke with district attorney Stephen Zappala at an unrelated press conference Thursday.

There, he said he toured the damage in Plum Wednesday and spoke with the fire marshal.

Related Coverage >> LATEST UPDATES: 6th person dies following Plum house explosion

The blast on Rustic Ridge killed six people, destroyed three homes and damaged at least a dozen more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group