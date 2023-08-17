Local

Fire marshal considers Plum house explosion accidental, DA says

By WPXI.com News Staff

House Explosion Pennsylvania Two firefighters stand on the debris around the smoldering wreckage of the the three houses that exploded near Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive in Plum, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (Samuel Long/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) (Samuel Long)

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — The Allegheny County District Attorney tells Channel 11 News that officials currently consider the deadly explosion in Plum Borough to be accidental.

Channel 11 spoke with district attorney Stephen Zappala at an unrelated press conference Thursday.

There, he said he toured the damage in Plum Wednesday and spoke with the fire marshal.

The blast on Rustic Ridge killed six people, destroyed three homes and damaged at least a dozen more.

