Fire rips through home in Donora

DONORA, Pa. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a major house fire in Donora.

First responders were called to the 100 block of Thompson Avenue at 3:55 p.m., and a Washington County 911 supervisor said initial reports indicate three houses are involved.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows flames ripping through the home.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

