Fire scorches unoccupied home in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Fire scorched an unoccupied home in Butler on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

Butler County 911 dispatchers confirm emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Center Avenue at 10:22 a.m.

Butler Fire Chief Chris Switala tells Channel 11 that the home was unoccupied, and no one was there when the fire started.

The fire was under control in an hour. No firefighters were injured.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group