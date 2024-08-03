Fire seriously damages building under renovation in Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — A large building was damaged in an overnight fire in Lawrence County.

Officials tell Channel 11 that a fire broke out in the building along Lawrence Avenue in Ellwood City late Friday night.

Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Myers says that when firefighters arrived they first saw smoke and flames on the second floor. Once they knocked down the fire on that floor, they realized it had spread to the third floor and basement.

Myers said fighting this fire was difficult because smoke completely filled the large building, and they had zero visibility while trying to find and put out the fire.

The building, which was under renovation to become a bookstore, was mostly empty. Myers said there’s fire, smoke and water damage on all three floors.

A pizza shop and apartments in an attached building also sustained smoke damage.

The fire marshal is investigating.

