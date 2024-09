CHARLEROI, Pa. — A vacant house in Charleroi was damaged in a fire overnight Tuesday.

Washington County 911 said crews were called to the 1020 block of Oakland Avenue at around 3 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, officials said.

Officials also said the house was abandoned.

