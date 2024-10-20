Fire that destroyed a Lawrence County barn is suspicious, fire chief says

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn was destroyed by fire Saturday in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County.

Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Shaffer Road.

Slippery Rock Township Fire Chief Charles Peak said there were no animals in the barn which housed farm equipment and hay.

Several departments helped to fight the fire.

With no hydrants nearby, tankers had to truck water to the scene.

Peak said the fire is suspicious because there were no working utilities in the barn.

A fire marshal will investigate to determine what caused the fire.

