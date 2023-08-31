Fired Pittsburgh Regional Transit workers weigh options after COVID-19 vaccine mandate lifted

PITTSBURGH — There are $10 million in lost wages calculated by Attorney James Welsh for the 75 fired Pittsburgh Regional Transit workers he represents. It’s a huge financial impact to each and every one.

“I can’t even put into words how hard it’s been,” said Jonathan Lutz.

Lutz was fired from his job with the company on March 23, 2022. The decision was over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine and PRT denying his filed exemption.

“I don’t think anyone should have to go through this to provide for their family. It’s a shame what they did to us and I’m proud to stand by them,” Lutz said.

A united front as 75 of the 84 fired workers over the mandate are all part of a class action civil rights lawsuit filed against the Port Authority, now known as PRT.

“The damages available to these people are reinstatement, back pay, benefits of which they would be entitled to during the time they were off, which is now over a year and a half,” said Welsh.

PRT now says the mandate is lifted as of Thursday.

“PRT’s vaccination requirements helped ensure the safety of workers throughout Allegheny County. PRT achieved 98% compliance since the policy went into effect on February 1, 2022,” they said in a press release.

The release continues on and says all terminated workers will have the opportunity to return to work.

Both Lutz and Welsh don’t believe it’s that easy, and the offer will come with stipulations. So, they plan to move forward with the lawsuit as the PRT has until next month to respond.

“I think I already made a decision in my mind on what I’m going to do if they don’t offer us our back pay. A lot of us have, but I don’t discredit anyone that does go back if that is the stipulation, just wish them the best,” Lutz said.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh Regional Transit with questions regarding the offer to return workers. A spokesperson said they have no comment beyond the press release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Sample HTML block

©2023 Cox Media Group