3 buildings destroyed, 3 more damaged in Washington County fire

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours putting out flames in multiple buildings in Washington County on Saturday.

A Washington County 911 supervisor tells Channel 11 that firefighters were called to Liberty Street in California for the reported fire at 12:14 p.m.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

The California fire chief tells Channel 11 that six buildings were involved in the fire. Three of those structures are considered a total loss.

The chief says the blaze was a three-alarm fire, and 14 fire companies responded to help douse the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire. The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group