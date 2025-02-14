Man, dog escape house fire in Beltzhoover

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews battled a house fire in Beltzhoover on Thursday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Estella Avenue at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday.

A second alarm response was called to the scene shortly after they arrived.

Part of the building collapsed. Firefighters who were inside the building were ordered to evacuate.

A man and his dog were able to escape this house safely.

Firefighters said wind conditions made the flames difficult to fight. Duquesne Light had to be called to cut electricity to the home to make it easier to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

