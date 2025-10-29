Firefighters respond after smoke seen coming from cell at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — Firefighters were called to the Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday.

Channel 11 crews saw a fire truck and ambulance outside the jail after 1 p.m.

A spokesperson for the jail says the fire alarm was triggered in one of the facility’s housing units.

Correctional officers reportedly saw smoke coming from one of the cells.

The person housed in that cell was removed, and firefighters came and cleared the scene.

Everyone housed in the unit was assessed and cleared to stay, the spokesperson said.

Fire investigators and Allegheny County police are investigating the smoke’s cause.

